AIGP Orders Security Tightened In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Maqsood ul Hassan Monday took a round of the important places and installations in Multan and ordered to step up security arrangements.

During the visit the AIGP also met with foreigners engaged in development work and reviewed security arrangements made for them, police spokesman said in a statement.

He said that providing foolproof security to foreigners was a top-most priority.

He asked police to remain alert at their places of duty, patrolling and posts set up at entry/exit points.

He said that police were alert to thwart any attempt to harm peace by terrorists.

A senior security officer gave a briefing to AIGP on security arrangements.

SP Sadar Aziz Ahmad, SP Makhdoom Rasheed and other officials accompanied AIGP on the occasion.

