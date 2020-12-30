AIGP orders strict action against violators on new year night

Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed Wednesday appealed to the citizens to avoid aerial firing, fireworks and one wheeling on motorbikes while celebrating the new year night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed Wednesday appealed to the citizens to avoid aerial firing, fireworks and one wheeling on motorbikes while celebrating the new year night.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday the AIGP also appealed to the parents of teens to stop their children from going out on motorbikes for celebrating the night.

He said it was an onus of the police to take every step to avoid any untoward incident.

"The aerial firing turns celebration into mourning. We have seen many happy lives getting destroyed because of it," he observed. The police officer warned that any citizen found violating the law and creating public nuisance or endangering the lives of other citizens would be brought to the book.

He strictly directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police and SHOs to enforce the law and avoid any untoward incident from happening.