AIGP rejects appeals of cops involved in criminal activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq on Monday conducted Orderly Room proceedings via the video link rejecting appeals of all those empmoyees who faced departmental action for involvement in criminal activities.

However, appeals of those punished on patty nature negligence were accepted, said AIGP spokesman.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said that police was undergoing a modernization process gradually adopting latest trends and practices in policing.

However, he added that process of accountability was imperative to successfully embrace modernity.

He said, he was well aware of the importance of resources available with police including their time and their proper utilization. That is why, he added, he has started process of hearing appeals of police officials through video link.

AIGP heard and decided appeals of 36 police officers and officials via the video link today, the spokesman said.