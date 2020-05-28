UrduPoint.com
AIGP Removes Two Police Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:31 PM

AIGP removes two police officers

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region has removed Deputy Superintendent of Police Phuleli and Station House Officer Pinyari police station after the two officials blamed each other for perpetuating crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region has removed Deputy Superintendent of Police Phuleli and Station House Officer Pinyari police station after the two officials blamed each other for perpetuating crimes.

According to an office order issued here Thursday by the AIG's office, DSP Phuleli Faheem Ahmed Farooqi had been transferred from his post and ordered to report at the AIG's office.

The order also initiated inquiry into his conduct and until completion of inquiry he would remain without posting at the AIG's office.

Likewise, the AIG also removed SHO Pinyari Niaz Ahmed Panhwar from his post, put him under suspension and reverted his rank from Inspector to Sub Inspector until inquiry into his conduct was completed. During suspension he would have to attend the AIG's office on daily basis and would not leave the headquarters without prior permission.

On Wednesday the DSP Phuleli accused the SHO of misconduct and not following his orders. In reaction, the SHO also blamed the DSP for conniving in perpetuation of certain offences through his front men.

