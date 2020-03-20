UrduPoint.com
AIGP Reshuffles 16 DSPs Of Hyderabad Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:25 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad region, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, has reshuffled 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) posted in different district of Hyderabad region.

According to the office order issued here on Friday, 13 among the 16 DSPs were awaiting posting.

The Additional IGP has posted Abdul Qadir Memon as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sujawal, Sikandar Ali Bhatti as SDPO Bathoro,Nazar Hussain Khoso as SDPO Dadu City, Muhammad Abid Qaimkhani as DSP Security Mirpurkhas, Muhammad Asif Arain as DSP Complaint Mirpurkhas,Ghulam Mustafa Kachelo as DSP Headquarters Umerkot and Muhammad Usman Laghari as DSP Complaint Tando Allahyar.

Abdul Samee Waseer, Abdul Wahid Buriro, Ghulam Qadir Brohi, Jameel Ahmed Siyal, Abdul Latif Shah, Khalil Ahmed Khero, Wazeer Ahmed Pathan, Niaz Hussain Khajjar and Abid Raza Khan were posted as DSP Security Dadu, DSP Headquarters Matiari, DSP Investigation Thatta, DSP Security Jamshoro, DSP Investigation Mirpurkhas, DSP Security Benazirabad, DSP Headquarters Tharparkar, DSP CIA Thatta and DSP Investigation Jamshoro, respectively.

