UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIGP Reviews Security Arrangements For Main Ashura Procession

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

AIGP reviews security arrangements for main Ashura procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Sindh Police (AIGP- Karachi) Ghulam Nabi Memon Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for Ashura procession.

He met with organizers of the procession and discussed security arrangements with them.

Later, talking to media persons, the AIGP expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Karachi Police for the main procession.

DIGP East Amir Farooqi and DIG Traffic Police Javed Meher were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Traffic Media Muharram

Recent Stories

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

16 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

31 minutes ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

46 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets founder of company sold ..

46 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed reviews development of ties with E ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.