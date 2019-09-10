AIGP reviews security arrangements for main Ashura procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Sindh Police (AIGP- Karachi) Ghulam Nabi Memon Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for Ashura procession.

He met with organizers of the procession and discussed security arrangements with them.

Later, talking to media persons, the AIGP expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Karachi Police for the main procession.

DIGP East Amir Farooqi and DIG Traffic Police Javed Meher were also present on the occasion.