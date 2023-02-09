UrduPoint.com

AIGP Seeks Integrated Complaint Redressal System

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP), South, Maqsood ul Hassan ordered south Punjab police to put in place a more integrated information system for better management of public complaints and swift resolution of their grievances

Presiding over a meeting with heads of district and regional complaint cell Incharges, AIGP south said, according to instructions of IGP Punjab a more integrated information system must be developed at the regional & district level for proper monitoring and resolving problems of people without delay.

AIGP reviewed the situation regarding the pendency of complaints and directed to solve all matters immediately.

WhatsApp and other quick response applications should be used for urgent reports regarding 1787 & PMDU complaints.

He said, police are trying to solve citizens' complaints at the grassroot.

He asked officials to improve their attitudes and advised them to be honest, courageous and hardworking in the performance of duty.

Meanwhile, SP Legal Hakim Khan listened to the complaint cell Incharges from all districts who narrated their grievances individually and the reasons behind pending applications.

