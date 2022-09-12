UrduPoint.com

AIGP Seeks Record Of Police Personnel Having Links With Criminal Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq on Monday sought record of police employees having links with criminal elements including drug dealers and others to initiate action against them.

AIGP spokesperson said that the south Punjab police chief has decided to purge police department of officials patronizing crime dens including narcotics, are drug addicts and involved in criminal activities.

He said that AIGP has directed regional police officers (RPOs), CPO Multan, district police officers to compile record of police officials who do not enjoy good reputation and have links with crime dens and sought report within a day.

AIGP said that strict action would be taken against police officials found to be involved in crimes or having links with criminal elements.

