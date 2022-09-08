AIGP seeks review of 200 suicide cases to check honour crime possibility

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq Thursday ordered DPOs to revisit over 200 suicide cases reported in 2022 so far to check possibility of honour crime, and start proceedings against those involved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq Thursday ordered DPOs to revisit over 200 suicide cases reported in 2022 so far to check possibility of honour crime, and start proceedings against those involved.

No one should be spared in case the suicides reported so far turn out to be honour killing. Such elements deserve no leniency, the AIGP said presiding over a meeting of district commanding officers of eleven districts of south Punjab, through video link.

He also expressed grave concerns over incidents of acid attack and deaths by consuming black stone (Kala Pathar) and asked district police chiefs to take measures for preventing such incidents.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that the rising number of traffic accidents was also a source of concern adding that over 400 people had lost their lives in road mishaps in south Punjab this year.

He directed the district commanding officers to form task force at the police station level and organise awareness seminars.

He also directed district police chiefs to send recommendations to south Punjab police office for prevention of accidents so that these could be moved through proper channel for law making.