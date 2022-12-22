AIGP shifts office to new dolphin force building to cut expenses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq on Thursday inaugurated a new office building of Dolphin Force and shifted South Punjab police office there to cut expenses under a smart resource management initiative.

Regional Police Officers of DG Khan and Bahawalpur, DIG establishment south Punjab Muhammad Saleem, DIG Khurram Shahzad, Commandant police training Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, AIG Operations South Punjab Qazi Ali Raza, and other officials were present at the formal opening of the new building.

AIGP said that the South Punjab police office was functioning in a rented building, however, to cut expenses, they sped up the construction of a new building under an ongoing project and completed shifting.

The office of South Punjab police would continue to function at the new building till the completion of South Punjab secretariat to reduce the burden on the exchequer, he added.