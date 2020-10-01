UrduPoint.com
AIGP Sindh Visits Shrine Of Hazrat Laal Shahbaz Qalandar

AIGP Sindh visits shrine of Hazrat Laal Shahbaz Qalandar

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region, Dr Jameel Ahmed, visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, on Thursday and reviewed the security arrangements

Talking to the media he expressed satisfaction over the security saying that the system had improved noticeably over the years. "The devotees who come here from all over the country feel secure," he observed.

Talking to the media he expressed satisfaction over the security saying that the system had improved noticeably over the years. "The devotees who come here from all over the country feel secure," he observed.

According to him, around 100 CCTV cameras were installed in premises of the shrine while some 200 policemen provided security.

The police were working in 2 shifts he said and added that soon the deployment would be enhanced so that 3 shifts could be scheduled in a day. He urged the devotees to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Ahmed acknowledged the complaints of theft and waylaying taking place in Sehwan and assured that the police in collaboration with the Auqaf Department would install more cameras in the town. The SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Anwar Khetran and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

