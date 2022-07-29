UrduPoint.com

AIGP South Orders Action Against Constable Over Involvement In Criminal Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq, taking strict notice of Constable Amir Shehzad's involvement in criminal activities, ordered departmental action against him.

According to details issued here on Friday, South Punjab police office received an application against Constable Amir Shehzad 3668/C posted at Qutubpur police station, accusing the constable along with other people of being involved in drug trafficking.

The AIGP South ordered investigation of the matter, wherein it was revealed that the allegations were true.

He directed the City Police Officer to conduct complete interrogation and took strict action against the constable and his accomplices.

Dr Ehsan said that there was no place for dirty elements in police department, adding that strict action would be taken against those who spoiled the dignity of the department.

He further said that strict measures would be be taken to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and eliminate the dirty elements.

