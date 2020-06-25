AIGP suspends incharge DIB on public complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad Region Ghulam Qadir Thebo has suspended Incharge District Intelligence Bureau on the public complaints. The Incharge Inspector Junaid Ahmed Abbasi would also face a departmental inquiry, according to the suspension order issued here on Thursday.

During the period of suspension and pending inquiry Abbasi would have to attend AIGP's office daily and he could not leave the headquarters without prior permission.