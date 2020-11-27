UrduPoint.com
AIGP Suspends SHO Bhitai Nagar For Failing In Controlling Crimes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:59 PM

AIGP suspends SHO Bhitai Nagar for failing in controlling crimes

While taking notice of the public complaints and an increase in the crime rate, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad Region, Dr Jamil Ahmed, has suspended Station House Officer of Bhitai Nagar police station Abdul Malik Abro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :While taking notice of the public complaints and an increase in the crime rate, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad Region, Dr Jamil Ahmed, has suspended Station House Officer of Bhitai Nagar police station Abdul Malik Abro.

According to an office order issued here on Friday, the former SHO would spend the period of his suspension in Mithi,Tharparkar, where he would regularly attend the roll call. He would not be allowed to leave the headquarters in Tharparkar without prior permission of the competent authority.

