AIGP Suspends SHO Bhitai Nagar Police Station

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:48 PM

The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed has suspended SHO Bhitai Nagar police station here on Monday

According to the office order, the SHO Abdul Malik Abro had been suspended as he faced an inquiry into his conduct.

During suspension, the cop would have to attend the AIGP office on a daily basis and he would not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission.

More Stories From Pakistan

