AIGP suspends SHO Bhitai Nagar police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed has suspended SHO Bhitai Nagar police station here on Monday.

According to the office order, the SHO Abdul Malik Abro had been suspended as he faced an inquiry into his conduct.

During suspension, the cop would have to attend the AIGP office on a daily basis and he would not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission.