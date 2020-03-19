AIGP transfers DSP CIA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The newly posted Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad Region Ghulam Qadir Thebo has removed the DSP Central Investigation Agency (CIA) Aslam Langha.

In the transfer and posting order issued here on Thursday, the Additional IGP replaced Langha with DSP Ali Muhammad Mughal who is currently posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tando Jam.