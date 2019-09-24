AIGP Waliullah Dal visits SSP office

(@imziishan)

The Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region Waliaullah Dal along with Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Naeem Ahmed Shaikh here Tuesday visited SSP office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Hyderabad region Waliaullah Dal along with Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Naeem Ahmed Shaikh here Tuesday visited SSP office.

The Additional Inspector General of Police was presented guard of honour by special squad of Sindh police on arrival at SSP office.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio briefed the AIGP about efforts taken by police for maintenance of law and order in the district and resolving complaints of the general public.

Walluaullah Dal also visited police complaint cell and other sections of SSP office and appreciated performance of the cell.