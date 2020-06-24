UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIG(R) Mir Afzal Khan Takes Oath As Caretaker GB CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:41 PM

AIG(R) Mir Afzal Khan takes oath as caretaker GB CM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Newly appointed caretaker Gilgit Baltistan' s Chief Minister AIG (R) Mir Afzal took oath here on Wednesday.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Governor House Gilgit. Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon administered the oath.

Dignitaries including former CM Hafiz Hafeez Ureman and former members of GBLA along with officials from different organisations attended the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

