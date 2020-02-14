UrduPoint.com
AIIB Expresses Interest To Finance NTDC Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:43 AM

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expressed interest in financing of development projects of National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) in line with the government priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expressed interest in financing of development projects of National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) in line with the government priorities.

AIIB delegation led by Ms. Supee Teravaninthorn, Director General Investment Operation Region visited NTDC office and held a meeting with NTDC General Managers and Chief Engineers under the convenorship of Dy Managing Director NTDC Wajahat Saeed Rana, said a press release.

Ms.Supee Teravaninthorn said that AIIB was providing its support for policy reforms and project financing in the key priority areas such as energy, road, social sector, water and irrigation and urban services.

He reiterated AIIB's strong commitment to further strengthening and expanding its partnership with Pakistan.

During the meeting, NTDC management gave detailed presentation on NTDC projects. AIIB delegation expressed its interest in 235 km long 500 kV double circuit transmission line from Maira Switching Station (Kallar Syedan) to 500 kV North Lahore grid station and 20 km long 500 kV double Circuit Transmission Line from Karot HPP to Maira Switching Station.

NTDC officials also informed the delegations about current status of these projects. Power System Planning department also shared a list of future projects of NTDC for consideration of the AIIB delegation.

To have a better coordination and future deliberations, Chief Engineer PMU NTDC was nominated as focal person.

Later, AIIB delegation also met with Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan and Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali.

