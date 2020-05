Aijaz Halepoto posted as Assistant Commissioner Latifabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Aijaz Ali Halepoto an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-17) Assistant Commissioner Thari Mirwah is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Latifabad vice Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui transfered.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui is transferred and directed to report to Services and General Administration and Coordination Department.