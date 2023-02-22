Aijaz inaugurated spring tree plantation campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Sukkur Council, Aijaz Ahmed Palh on Wednesday inaugurated a spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here at the district council hall.

He urged the citizens to come forward and join hands with them to attain the desired goal of the government to make the country clean and green and successfully overcome environmental degradation challenges.

He said there was an important connection between trees and human life, as trees had a positive impact on the surrounding environment and provided a healthy atmosphere for human beings, he added.

The Administrator underlined the need to take solid measures for making the drive successful by mobilizing people to plant more trees.