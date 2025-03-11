Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker issues

Ajaz Ahmed Laghari, General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Chairman of the District Council Larkana, held meetings with party leaders and workers at his office on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Ajaz Ahmed Laghari, General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Chairman of the District Council Larkana, held meetings with party leaders and workers at his office on Tuesday.

He inquired about their issues, contacted relevant authorities to resolve them, and issued directives to address their problems.

Laghari emphasized the PPP's commitment to democracy and serving the people, citing the enduring legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He reiterated the party's focus on supporting the poor, needy, and underprivileged, as instructed by President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and .

Notably, PPP Tehsil Larkana President and District Council Vice Chairman Asadullah Bhutto, and PPP Sindh Peoples Students Federation (SPF) District President Abdul Rehman Moryo, were present at the meeting.