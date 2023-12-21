Aijaz Palh posted as DG (Parks) KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Aijaz Ahmed Palh, an officer of BS-20, was posted as Director General (Parks) Karachi Municipal Coporation with immediate effect.

