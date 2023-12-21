Open Menu

Aijaz Palh Posted As DG (Parks) KMC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Aijaz Palh posted as DG (Parks) KMC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Aijaz Ahmed Palh, an officer of BS-20, was posted as Director General (Parks) Karachi Municipal Coporation with immediate effect.

According to a notification, Aijaz Palh, awaiting for posting, has been posted as Director General (Parks) KMC with immediate effect on the approval of competent authority i-e Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Housing, Town Planning.

