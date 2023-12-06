Ailing Jansher Khan to get Rs 100,000 lifetime monthly stipend

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a monthly stipend of Rs 100,000 for the treatment of former squash world champion Jansher Khan and his wife.

According to official sources, the provincial government would provide Rs 100,000 as monthly stipend to squash legend Jansher Khan and his wife for a lifetime. Approval for the payment of stipend would be granted at the meeting of the provincial cabinet.

Achieving the world champion title of squash for eight times and winning British Open Squash Championship for six times, Jansher Khan was nowadays struggling to recover from a novel disease called Parkinson’s, a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and parts of the body controlled by the nerves.

Cure for the disease was not yet available in Pakistan.

On world level too, the health experts were just advising medicines to the patients of Parkinson’s for a temporary relief as no proper treatment for recovery from the disease was available.

APP/vak