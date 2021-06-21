UrduPoint.com
Ailing Patient Of Sanghar Sent To Karachi For Treatment

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Ailing patient of Sanghar sent to Karachi for treatment

A patient Ajay Kumar who was diagnosed with kidney disease was referred to Sindh Urology Institute of Transplantation (SUIT) for surgery on Monday

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A patient Ajay Kumar who was diagnosed with kidney disease was referred to Sindh Urology Institute of Transplantation (SUIT) for surgery on Monday.

According to details, Member National Assembly and central Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party Shazia Ataa Mari after taking notice of news published in different Newspapers had announced to provide treatment of patient on govt expenditures.

After detecting kidney ailment among patient by conducting different tests of patient by SIUT Doctor in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr.Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja, Ajay Kumar was sent to Karachi by ambulance. Minority leader Rajesh Kumar while talking to Media expressed gratitude to MNA Shazia Ataa Mari and DC Sanghar Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja who made sincere efforts to save the life of Ajay Kumar.

