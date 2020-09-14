UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ailing Pensioners To Get Sept Annuity At Doorstep: EOBI

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:39 PM

Ailing pensioners to get Sept annuity at doorstep: EOBI

The Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will deliver ongoing month's pension to its ailing and bed-ridden pensioners at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):The Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will deliver ongoing month's pension to its ailing and bed-ridden pensioners at their doorsteps.

A senior official said an agreement to this effect had been signed with Bank Alfalah, which would act as an executing agency for this initiative.

Initially, EOBI had shared data of 500 such pensioners with the bank so that its teams could visit their homes for bio-metric verification, he told APP.

To a query, he said awareness drive would be launched to sensitize EOBI pensioners about this initiative.

He said soft launch of the 'EOBI Sahulat Card' was also in offing.

Around 2,000 pensioners might start getting 10 percent subsidy on purchase of staple food from the utility stores by end of this month.

He said under the pilot project, data of 2,000 pensioners had been shared with the Utility Stores Corporation.

The agreement to this effect was signed between the EOBI and Utility Stores Corporation (USC) recently, he added.

Under the agreement, it was decided to offer 10 per cent subsidy to around eight million EOBI beneficiaries on purchase of five edibles such as wheat flour, oil, rice, grains and pulses.

Related Topics

Oil Visit Bank Bank Alfalah Limited From Agreement Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

26 minutes ago

UAE authorises emergency use of COVID19 vaccine fo ..

26 minutes ago

LA police set $100,000 reward for shooter of two o ..

22 minutes ago

New Covid antibody test can handle larger number o ..

22 minutes ago

Moazzam Khan assumes charge as high commissioner t ..

4 minutes ago

RPO holds crime review meeting

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.