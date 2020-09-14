Ailing pensioners to get Sept annuity at doorstep: EOBI

The Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will deliver ongoing month's pension to its ailing and bed-ridden pensioners at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):The Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will deliver ongoing month's pension to its ailing and bed-ridden pensioners at their doorsteps.

A senior official said an agreement to this effect had been signed with Bank Alfalah, which would act as an executing agency for this initiative.

Initially, EOBI had shared data of 500 such pensioners with the bank so that its teams could visit their homes for bio-metric verification, he told APP.

To a query, he said awareness drive would be launched to sensitize EOBI pensioners about this initiative.

He said soft launch of the 'EOBI Sahulat Card' was also in offing.

Around 2,000 pensioners might start getting 10 percent subsidy on purchase of staple food from the utility stores by end of this month.

He said under the pilot project, data of 2,000 pensioners had been shared with the Utility Stores Corporation.

The agreement to this effect was signed between the EOBI and Utility Stores Corporation (USC) recently, he added.

Under the agreement, it was decided to offer 10 per cent subsidy to around eight million EOBI beneficiaries on purchase of five edibles such as wheat flour, oil, rice, grains and pulses.