Ailing Seraiki Poet Shakir Shujabadi To Be Shifted To Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:59 PM

Ailing Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi to be shifted to Nishtar hospital

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Nasir Shahzad Dogar reached at the residence of renowned Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi on Wednesday after his video sitting on motorcycle went viral

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Nasir Shahzad Dogar reached at the residence of renowned Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi on Wednesday after his video sitting on motorcycle went viral.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Shujabad Nasir Dogar inquired after the health of ailing poet and assured better health facilities to him.

Dogar said that Shakir Shujabadi would be shifted to Nishtar hospital on Thursday for medical treatment.

He said the Seraiki poet was identity of this region and added that the government would bear expenses of medical treatment of the poet.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken the notice of the viral video and directed the district administration to ensure medical treatment of the poet.

