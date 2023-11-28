AIM donates injections for dialysis

Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat (AIM) has donated heavy quantity of injections to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for dialysis of the patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat (AIM) has donated heavy quantity of injections to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) for dialysis of the patients.

General Secretary Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat Muhammad Anwaar Khan handed over the injection cartons to Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Iqbal while Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Zulqarnain, Dr Imran, Joint Secretary Amina Akram and others were also present on the occasion.