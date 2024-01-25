- Home
Aim Of Celebrating International Education Day To Highlight Role Of Teachers: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Thursday said that the purpose of celebrating International Education Day was to highlight the role and dignity of teachers in the society because teachers were the soul of the education system
In his message on the occasion of International Day of Education 2024, he said that education was the basis of all kinds of development, until we do not make education the centerpiece of the policies and plans made at the national level, then the long-standing dream of an educated Balochistan would remain a dream.
He said that the purpose of celebrating International Education Day this year was to ensure lasting peace and harmony, the outstanding progress of the developed nations of the world was due to their quality education.
We should realize that the secret of eliminating unemployment and controlling various crimes lies in promoting economic activities and popularizing technical and technical education, he said.
The Governor said that the sad fact was that even in this advanced era of science and technology, millions of boys and girls of Balochistan were deprived of education which was a matter of concern for all of us.
He said that we should bring the light of knowledge where there was darkness and adorn those who were deprived of this blessing with the jewel of knowledge.
He urged that the purpose of celebrating International Education Day was to highlight the role and dignity of teachers in the society because teachers were the soul of the education system.
Apart from this, whether it is the education system or the proper training of children, the importance and role of an educated mother cannot be neglected in any case, he mentioned.
He said that it was important that we need the help and guidance of national and international institutions to increase the capacity of teachers of all our educational institutions.
