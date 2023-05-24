UrduPoint.com

Aim Of Celebrating Pakistan Martyrs' Day To Pay Homage To Martyrs: Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023

Aim of celebrating Pakistan Martyrs' Day to pay homage to martyrs: Balochistan government Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan government Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah on Wednesday said that the purpose of celebrating Pakistan Martyrs Day on May 25 was to pay tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs for the survival and maintenance of peace in the country.

"The entire nation, on the day, will be seen praying for their real heroes and organizing special events to revive their memories," she added.

Farah said that today, the nation was breathing in free air in the country due to the unprecedented sacrifices of the martyrs, adding that the nation considered its duty to protect their memorials and express solidarity with their families.

She said that living nations always remember their national heroes and never allow their honor and dignity to be tarnished.

The spokesperson said that in that regard, the entire nation was paying tribute to its true heroes by celebrating Martyrs' Day.

"We pray to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs," she prayed.

