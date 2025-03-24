Aim of holding sports festival to promote trend of sports among youth: Achakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Acting Governor Balochistan Captain ® Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Monday said that the aim of the holding festival in the provincial capital Quetta is to promote the trend of various sports among all the youth of the province.

He said that by attracting our youth towards sports, we could keep them safe from the scourge of drugs and other social evils and all the organizers deserved tribute for organizing this successful Sports Festival.

He expressed this while addressing the participants of the closing ceremony of the Sports.

Provincial Ministers including Zahoor Buledi, Bakht Kakar, Faisal Jamali, Provincial Adviser for Sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch and Parliamentary Secretary Liaquat Lehri along with a large number of high-ranking officers, players and ladies and gentlemen were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Acting Governor Balochistan Captain ® Abdul Khaliq Achakzai said that it could be said with certainty that the youth of Balochistan are no less than anyone in terms of talent but the lack of necessary opportunities and facilities is the biggest obstacle in their way.

Our emerging youth can make the name of their country and province shine at the national and international levels, he said.

He said that Pakistan is among the fortunate countries in the world whose total population consists of a large part of youth, therefore, it is important that we utilize the hidden talents of our youth for the best interest of the country and the nation.

The Acting Governor Balochistan said that in view of the political and economic conflict in the entire region, we urgently need to create internal unity and consensus.

He said that respect for differences of opinion is the beauty of human society, but we should avoid putting national interests at stake for our own petty personal interests.

Acting Governor Achakzai said that we should put aside our petty internal differences and work together for a common vision of broader national integrity, collective development and public welfare.

He said that we will perform our duties with honesty and integrity because even today there are very few differences between us but there are many similarities and commonalities.

Finally, the Acting Governor of Balochistan presented gold medals to the top performing players and distributed commemorative shields among the distinguished guests and organizers.

On this occasion, Provincial Adviser to the Governor of Balochistan, Meena Majeed Baloch, presented a commemorative shield to the Acting Governor of Balochistan.