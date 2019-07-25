UrduPoint.com
Aima, Khutaba Briefed About Dawah Academy Courses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:18 PM

A 35 member delegation of 99th Training course for Armed Forces' Aima visited International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) where, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Vice President (Academics), briefed them through a detailed documentary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A 35 member delegation of 99th Training course for Armed Forces' Aima visited International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) where, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Vice President (Academics), briefed them through a detailed documentary.

During briefing to the training course organised by Dawah academy, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily�elaborated the objectives and goals of varsity. He apprised the participants about the distinctions of Islamic University in different fields and its contributions in the field of education and society, said a press release.

He also made them aware about the admission process at IIUI. Dr. Khalily also explained role and services of IIUI academies and constituents units in detail.

Participants took keen interest in knowing details about university faculties and constituent units. Dr. Syed Waheed, Course Coordinator thanked Prof. Dr. Khalily for briefing and meeting with participants at New Campus.

