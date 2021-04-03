UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aimal, Babak Grieve Over Demise Of Harron Khattak

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:03 PM

Aimal, Babak grieve over demise of Harron Khattak

Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan and General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of famous Pashtu poet, writer and literary personality, Haroon Rashid Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan and General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of famous Pashtu poet, writer and literary personality, Haroon Rashid Khattak.

In a condolence message issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here SAturday, both the leader praised services of Haroon Khattak and said that he tired to lead the nation on the path of Baacha Khan through his books and literary contributions adding his services for the Pashtun nation would always be remembered.

Aimal and Babak also prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Rashid Lead Family

Recent Stories

604 booked during anti encroachment drive in March ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed, 4 injured in different incidents in ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for rat ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest 10 for possessing illegal weapons; r ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

28 minutes ago

NTDC begins Construction Work on HVDC Convertor St ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.