Aimal, Babak grieve over demise of Harron Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan and General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of famous Pashtu poet, writer and literary personality, Haroon Rashid Khattak.

In a condolence message issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here SAturday, both the leader praised services of Haroon Khattak and said that he tired to lead the nation on the path of Baacha Khan through his books and literary contributions adding his services for the Pashtun nation would always be remembered.

Aimal and Babak also prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.