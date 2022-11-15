Aimal demands empowerment of police to thwart terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday said the only way to eliminate terrorism from the province was to grant complete empowerment to the police.

On his Twitter handle, the ANP KP chief said the provincial police had weakened the terrorists.

During the ANP regime in the province, he said practical efforts were made to empower the police. He said it had been four years since the martyrdom of SP Tahir Dawar but police were still being targeted by miscreants.

Khan claimed it was the policy of the PTI government to turn a deaf ear towards such tragic incidents that depicted the anti-Pakhtun course of action of the KP government.