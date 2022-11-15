UrduPoint.com

Aimal Demands Empowerment Of Police To Thwart Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Aimal demands empowerment of police to thwart terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday said the only way to eliminate terrorism from the province was to grant complete empowerment to the police.

On his Twitter handle, the ANP KP chief said the provincial police had weakened the terrorists.

During the ANP regime in the province, he said practical efforts were made to empower the police. He said it had been four years since the martyrdom of SP Tahir Dawar but police were still being targeted by miscreants.

Khan claimed it was the policy of the PTI government to turn a deaf ear towards such tragic incidents that depicted the anti-Pakhtun course of action of the KP government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Twitter From Government Tahir Dawar

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

1 hour ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countriesâ€™ list

2 hours ago
 Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khanâ€™s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.