Aimal For Reconciliatory, Amicable Approach To Resolve Afghan Crises

Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Aimal for reconciliatory, amicable approach to resolve Afghan crises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Friday highlighted the need of adopting a more reconciliatory approach to resolve Afghan crises and advised stakeholders to make collective for avoiding looming crises in neighboring country.

He was addressing a public gathering in Tehsil Lakki, Bannu.

He said the progress of Afghan nation is directly related to establishment of peace and added that if situation deteriorated, it would negatively impact the whole region.

He said 'Afghan-led and Afghan-owned' solution is key to address the issue. He said extremism would serve nothing but it would affect the lives of millions of people living in both the countries.

Aimal said ANP was not against any group but it had always opposed ideologies that were aimed to create dissensions and rift in the society or among people.

