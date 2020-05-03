Aimal highlights role of media for supremacy of democracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan Saturday said the role of media for supremacy of democracy could not be undermined and the society should work collectively for ensuring freedom of press.

In a message issued for Baacha Khan Markaz on World Press Freedom day, he said ANP believed in freedom of press owing to its role for supremacy of democracy and welfare of public.

He said the civil society and political parties should collectively work for freedom of press and facilitate journalists in disposal of their professional obligations.

Aimal Wali said ANP pays tribute to those courageous journalists who were working for freedom of press adding journalist fraternity would be supported and appreciated for their role.