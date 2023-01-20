UrduPoint.com

Aimal Nominates Zafrullah As Caretaker CM KP

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party ( ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Friday said that his party has recommended the name of former DG FIA Zafrullah Khan as a caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the journalists during the inaugural ceremony of "Bacha Khan Week" at Bacha Khan Markaz, he said democratic people resolve issues through democratic norms but unfortunately we were dealing with undemocratic people and most likely Election Commission will decide the name of the caretaker Chief Minister.

He said that PTI wanted to sabotage the entire system as it did not believe in a democratic dispensation.

He said that unfortunately, terrorism has resurfaced in the province when elections are around the corner, adding ANP will continue it's election camping in full swing.

He said that ANP was a democratic and peaceful party and would continue to raise it's voice of peace in the region.

He said that the democratic process could not be stopped on the pretext of law and order situation.

