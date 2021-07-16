Aimal Wali calls on Afghan envoy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan Friday called on Afghanistan Envoy, Najeeb Ullah Ali Khel and discussed matters relating to regional situation and mutual interests.

According to a press release, Aimal wali said that success of Afghan peace negotiations would guarantee the establishment of tranquility in the whole region.

He hoped that ongoing efforts would stop war in Afghanistan and pave way for establishment of lasting peace.