Aimal Wali Condemns Killing Of Security Supervisor At UoP; Demands Probe

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Monday strongly condemned the killing of a security supervisor at the University of Peshawar by a security guard and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

In a statement issued here, he expressed concerns over the killing and said that it was the second incident of killing by a security guard as earlier a lecturer was killed at Islamic College University.

He said that such incidents create concerns among parents, students and teachers and other employees besides putting a question mark on the security on university premises.

Aimal said that providing a conducive environment to students was a great responsibility and the government, universities' administrations, teachers, students and other stakeholders should sit together and take pragmatic measures to avert such incidents in the future.

The ANP leader expressed grief and sorrow with the bereaved family and prayed for patience for them to bear the loss with fortitude and eternal peace for the departed soul.

