Aimal Wali Condemns Lakki Marwat Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Aimal Wali condemns Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday condemned the terrorists' attack on a police station and IED blast on a DSP's vehicle in Lakki Marwat district and termed it a cowardly attack by anti-state elements.

He deplored the unabated target killing of police in the province and said that it was very unfortunate that innocent people and police officials were being martyred in KP, whereas a certain group of people was demanding elections.

He further said that ANP strongly believes that the terrorists had no affiliation with any religion or race but rather were just terrorists.

Aimal said that ANP once again demands the implementation of the National Action Plan in letter and spirit to eliminate terrorists and indiscriminate action against all those who are responsible for terrorism in the province.

