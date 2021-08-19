UrduPoint.com

Aimal Wali Discusses Afghanistan Situation With Chinese Ambassador

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

Aimal Wali discusses Afghanistan situation with Chinese ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Thursday called on the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

A statement issued by ANP said that matters relating to mutual interest, especially the recent development in the region, evolving situation in Afghanistan and CPEC were discussed in detailed.

The ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President also called on German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck and discussed the issues related to Afghan peace process and others regional issues.

Aimal Wali stressed the need of resolving Afghanistan issue peacefully through intra-Afghan dialogue. "Afghanistan belongs to Afghans and they should themselves decide about their future," he opined.

He said that peace in Afghanistan was key for regional peace and development particularly for all neighbouring countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party China German CPEC All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

1 hour ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

2 hours ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.