Aimal Wali discusses Afghanistan situation with Chinese ambassador

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Thursday called on the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

A statement issued by ANP said that matters relating to mutual interest, especially the recent development in the region, evolving situation in Afghanistan and CPEC were discussed in detailed.

The ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President also called on German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck and discussed the issues related to Afghan peace process and others regional issues.

Aimal Wali stressed the need of resolving Afghanistan issue peacefully through intra-Afghan dialogue. "Afghanistan belongs to Afghans and they should themselves decide about their future," he opined.

He said that peace in Afghanistan was key for regional peace and development particularly for all neighbouring countries.