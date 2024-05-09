Aimal Wali Expresses Grief Over Death Of Nationalist Poet Akmal Lawani
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The central President of Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan Thursday expressed his grief over the death of the well-known nationalist poet Akmal Lawani.
In his condolence message issued here, Aimal Wali Khan said that Akmal Lawani was an important part of Pashto literature and national movement.
The deceased participated in practical struggle as well as through his pen.
Late Akmal Lawani was a political companion of late Abdul Wali Khan and his father Asfandyar Wali Khan.
Akmal Lawani gave a new shape to Pashto humor with his pen.
His role in making the Pashtun people familiar with books is also unforgettable, Aimal Wali Khan said.
His services for Pashto literature and national movement will always be remembered, the Central President of the Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan said.
His death is an irreparable loss for Awami National Party, he said, adding, “ANP is with his family in these moments of sorrow”.
May Allah grant the deceased a high place in His mercy, he added.
“We pray to Allah Almighty for the patience of his survivors and relatives,” Aimal Wali said.
