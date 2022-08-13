Aimal Wali files nominations for NA-24

Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan filed his nomination papers for by-election on NA-24 Charsadda with the District Election Commission on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan filed his nomination papers for by-election on NA-24 Charsadda with the District Election Commission on Saturday.

The local leaders and workers of the allied parties including JUI-F, PML-N, QWP and PPP also accompanied on this occasion.

President ANP District Nowshera, Shakil Bashir Khan Umerzai and other district and tehsil leadership of ANP was also present on the occasion.