Aimal Wali files nominations for NA-24

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan filed his nomination papers for by-election on NA-24 Charsadda with the District Election Commission on Saturday

The local leaders and workers of the allied parties including JUI-F, PML-N, QWP and PPP also accompanied on this occasion.

President ANP District Nowshera, Shakil Bashir Khan Umerzai and other district and tehsil leadership of ANP was also present on the occasion.

