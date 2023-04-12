Close
Aimal Wali For Holding Intra-party Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Aimal Wali for holding intra-party elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali, has written a letter to Central President Amir Haider Khan Hoti for the constitution of an organizing committee to hold intra-party elections.

Aimal Wali maintained in the letter that the provincial cabinet of the party had completed its constitutional term on April 05 and therefore the party elections should be announced.

He further said that as the provincial party's president he discharged his responsibilities to the best of his capabilities and fully implemented the agenda and narrative of his party despite several challenges, including corona crises and security issues.

He said that ANP never compromised on its principles set by its predecessors, adding that the present cabinet would continue to work till the holding of the new intra-party elections.

