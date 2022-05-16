Aimal Wali for strengthening of bilateral ties in education sector with Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan Monday visited Russian academy of Sciences, Institute of Oriental Studies and stressed the need for strengthening bilateral relations in education sector with Russia.

The ANP delegation comprising Senator Haji Hidayatullah, KP General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Senior Vice President (Balochistan) Senator Arbab Omar Farooq and former Minister for Environment Wajid Ali Khan met with Head of the Russian institute and discussed ways and means to explore study opportunities for Pakistani students especially Pashtun students in Russian institutes, said a press release issued here by Bacha Khan Markaz.

They two sides also expressed the resolve to increase exchange of various delegations between the two countries to promote cultural and bilateral ties.

ANP provincial president expressed gratitude to Russian head of the institute and hoped that cooperation between the two countries would continue in various fields and the bilateral relations would further strengthen.