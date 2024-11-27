Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership accused of deliberately keeping it's leader in jail to maintain their grip on power

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership accused of deliberately keeping it's leader in jail to maintain their grip on power.

Speaking at a press conference here Aimal, criticized PTI leaders for risking workers' lives for their ulterior motives and political ambitions.

He deplored that PTI leaders left workers in danger during protests, but abandon them when the situation escalates.

The ANP chief further stated that no harm has come to any PTI’s member of Parliament during protests, as the leadership strategically uses ordinary workers to confront police.

He urged the KP government to focus on improving security in the province rather than engaging in adventures.

He called on PTI to compensate the families of their deceased workers from party resources, emphasizing that these sacrifices were made for PTI, not the province.

Referring to PTI leader's wife, he said she had now stepped into the politics and no longer a private individual and must be held accountable for her actions.

Aimal announced to challenge the misuse of provincial resources in court, asserting that such practices should end to protect democratic integrity.