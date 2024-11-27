Open Menu

Aimal Wali Khan Criticizes PTI Leadership For Exploiting Workers

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Aimal Wali Khan criticizes PTI leadership for exploiting workers

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership accused of deliberately keeping it's leader in jail to maintain their grip on power

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership accused of deliberately keeping it's leader in jail to maintain their grip on power.

Speaking at a press conference here Aimal, criticized PTI leaders for risking workers' lives for their ulterior motives and political ambitions.

He deplored that PTI leaders left workers in danger during protests, but abandon them when the situation escalates.

The ANP chief further stated that no harm has come to any PTI’s member of Parliament during protests, as the leadership strategically uses ordinary workers to confront police.

He urged the KP government to focus on improving security in the province rather than engaging in adventures.

He called on PTI to compensate the families of their deceased workers from party resources, emphasizing that these sacrifices were made for PTI, not the province.

Referring to PTI leader's wife, he said she had now stepped into the politics and no longer a private individual and must be held accountable for her actions.

Aimal announced to challenge the misuse of provincial resources in court, asserting that such practices should end to protect democratic integrity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Parliament Jail Wife From Government Court

Recent Stories

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of c ..

Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

19 seconds ago
 Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, jour ..

Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

10 minutes ago
 KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan

10 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan ..

Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..

11 minutes ago
 Scooters to be given to female students of univers ..

Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti

13 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..

13 minutes ago
KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hint ..

KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects

14 minutes ago
 AGTL partners with Punjab government on green trac ..

AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes no ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of ..

5 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process ..

Bugti directs to complete appointments’ process on merit

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws th ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes CM KP for violating laws through official machinery

5 minutes ago
 376 individuals fined Rs 0.6m over causing smog in ..

376 individuals fined Rs 0.6m over causing smog in 24 hours

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan