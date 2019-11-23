Aimal Wali Khan visits Swabi, offered Fateha with Islam Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial President of Awami National Party ANP ) Aimal Wali Khan Saturday visited here and offered Fateha with ANP 's PK-45 candidate Haji Muhammad islam Khan over the death of his mother.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul of the deceased in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

District President ANP Haji Aman Ullah Khan, General Secretary Nawabzada and other party leaders were present on this occasion.