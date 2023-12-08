Aimal Wali meets PPPP chief

President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Aimal Wali Khan Friday met with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter, Aimal Wali Khan Friday met with President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto.

They discussed the overall political situation and upcoming general elections in the country, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and Secretary Information, Faisal Karim Kundi also present during the meeting.