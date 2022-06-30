UrduPoint.com

Aimal Wali Rejects Media Reports Of Chairing Central Party's Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday rejected media reports that he chaired a meeting of ANP's central party.

In a statement, he said that he could not chaired central party' meeting as a provincial president of the party.

He said that the meeting shown on media was held under the chairmanship of MNA Amir Hiaider Khan Hoti regarding parliamentary affairs of Baluchistan and he participated the meeting on his invitation.

Aimal Wali said that neither any ANP's central party was held nor it was convened so spreading fake news should be avoided now.

He said that in case any decision was taken it would be for the benefit of people, supremacy of the democracy and the party.

