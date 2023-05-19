UrduPoint.com

Aimal Wali Sees Miserable Fate Of PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali on Friday said that the so-called 22-year political struggle of Imran Khan is about to meet its' miserable fate soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali on Friday said that the so-called 22-year political struggle of Imran Khan is about to meet its' miserable fate soon.

In a statement issued here, he said that the nation has realized that PTI leader Imran Khan wanted to achieve his personal interests in the name of so-called change and "Naya Pakistan" and his self-centred politics had brought the country to the verge of collapse.

He deplored that innocent Pakhtun youth was manipulated by the so-called political leader of PTI and indulged them in violent activities and abusing state institutions, adding that over 1400 PTI workers were now in jails and those who instigated them were not even own them.

He said that PTI only destroyed the Federal and provincial economies during its four-year government in the federation and nine-year in the province and kept the Pakhtuns deprived of their basic rights.

Aimal said that Pakhtuns still have time to part their ways with PTI and try to differentiate between their friends and foes, adding that ANP is always ready to wholeheartedly welcome anyone in the party indiscriminate of his/her past party affiliation.

He also urged the party elders and office bearers to hold meetings with those who were misled in the name of change or "Naya Pakistan" and play their imperative role in educating the people about the party's ideology and manifesto.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Naya Pakistan Turkish Lira Government

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

9 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

2 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

2 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Hopes Syria's Return to Arab Fo ..

Saudi Crown Prince Hopes Syria's Return to Arab Fold Will End Crisis

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.